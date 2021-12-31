Sikkim : “Once CBI Arrives, Blankets Of Malpractices Will Be Imposed”, Asserts Political Secretary To CM Khaling

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Demands seeking for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe now turned into a political debate across the northeastern state of Sikkim, after the Political Secretary to Chief Minister Jacob Khaling today asserted “we will soon bring CBI, that is sure and and once it arrives blankets of malpractices will be imposed in Sikkim.”

“After its entry, the same will be investigated by both the governments (earlier and present), those who will be guilty will be persecuted, so that fair justice is delivered” – further informed Khaling.

Its worthy to note that Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief & former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling had said “if CBI is allowed into Sikkim to end corruption and serve justice, I welcome it. But if it is meant to target just a few people, the first place to fall will be Mintokgang”.

Reacting to various allegations, Khaling asserted “Mr Chamling has said state has all the power required to take action but why he failed to initiate action during the reign of his government.

However, the notification issued on July 21, 2010 which has banned CBI into Sikkim reads “In order to have uniformity with the other States in the matter of investigation of cases by the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment, the Governor of Sikkim, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Act No. 25 of 1946), and in supersession of all previous notifications on the subject, is pleased to accord his consent to all members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the whole of the State of Sikkim in respect of the investigation of the following :

(a) Offences committed by public servants employed in connection with the affairs of the Government of India and persons employed in connection with the affairs of any local authority subject to the control of the Government of India or any corporation, company or bank owned or controlled by the Government of India.”

Meanwhile, the last part of the notification further reads, “provided that where public servants employed in connection with the affairs of the Government of Sikkim and persons employed in connection with the affairs of any authority subject to the control of the Government of Sikkim or any corporation, company or bank owned or controlled by the Government of Sikkim are concerned in offences referred to in items (a) (i) to (ii) and (b) above, the prior consent of the State Government shall be obtained for the investigation of any such offence by the Delhi Special Police Establishment.”