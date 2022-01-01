‘Arunachal University Of Studies’ & Tinsukia College Signs MoU To Enhance Employability Among Underprivileged Youth

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to enhance employability of underprivileged youth, the Arunachal University of Studies’ (AUS) University-Industry Inter-Linkage Centre (UILC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tinsukia College, Assam, under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM).

According to a press release issued by the university on Friday, concerned initiative can be achieved “through active collaboration of industry towards sustainable livelihood promotion goals in the northeastern part of India.”

The AUS is the only approved institution by the AICTE under its National Employability Enhancement Mission Regulations, 2017 in the entire Northeast region, it said.

“The objective of the MoU is to offer on-the-job training and practical training to students of either diploma, graduation or post graduation in any stream to enhance their employability in accordance with AICTE-NEEM Regulations, 2017. This MoU will also counter the issues with respect to skilled labour scarcity not just in Arunachal Pradesh but eventually in the entire Northeast.” – asserted the Project Head Dr Rani Jha.

Elaborating on its significance along the Northeastern regions, the ULIC assistant registrar Vipin Rawat said, “This MoU under reputed AICTE-NEEM by the government of India is the path forward in training workforce in northeastern part of India as per the requirements, ensuring that they get absorbed in the industry based on their skills.”

Besides, the Tinsukia College Principal Dr Surjya Chutia said, “The AUS has a vision in creating an ecosystem that brings back the dignity of labour in all professions by creating sustainable sources of wage for every deserving youth in this country.”