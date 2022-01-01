Assam : Era Of Tribal Militancy Is Over, Asserts CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today asserted that era of tribal militancy has come to an end across the northeastern state of Assam, as all insurgent groups are coming forward to have talks with the government.

Addressing a press conference today, Sarma quoted that “era of militancy is over in the state”, as all insurgent groups excluding United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have surrendered their arms.

“The era of tribal militancy is over. All militant groups have come forward… Our last hurdle is ULFA(I). Excluding them, all other outfits have surrendered arms,” he said.

“Demand for a discussion on sovereignty by the ULFA(I) was a stumbling block and his government is trying to break the impasse.” – stated Sarma.

The Assam CM further maintained that civil society organizations and students’ bodies have played a very positive role to address the problem of tribal militancy in the state.

Sarma said he has learnt from his interactions with people who are directly or indirectly in touch with ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua that the militant leader is in favour of a “negotiated settlement”.

“The stumbling block is ‘sovereignty’. The ULFA(I) wants a discussion over it, which we cannot do. We are working on breaking the deadlock,” – asserted Sarma. The chief minister said he is looking to 2022 as a year of hope. “There will be some positive moments regarding Armed Forces (Special Power) Act. How and when we don’t know. But I am optimistic,” he added.