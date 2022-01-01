COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 265 Fresh New Cases, 19.62% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 265 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 19.62%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1735. While, a total of 1,41,665 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 544 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1351 samples were tested on November 31, 2021, out of which 129 samples belonged to males, while 136 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 141 belonged to symptomatic patients, 124 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,39,386. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 17 positive cases (11.56%), TrueNAT detected 31 (28.00%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 217 (19.85%) & 0 positive cases respectively.