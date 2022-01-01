Father-Son Duo Hailing From Tripura Shot At By Mizoram Cop 

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a 40-yrs-old man and his son aged 18-yrs-old, both hailing from North Tripura district, were allegedly shot at by a Mizoram cop on Friday, while the father-son duo crossed the borders.

According to PTI report, the father has been identified as Ramuhai Reang, while his 14-yr-old son Rathindra.

“On Friday afternoon, however, the Mizoram police opened fire at the father-son duo “for reasons still unclear”, following which the two sustained bullet injuries,” – asserted the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty.

He further noted that the Mizoram police has claimed the two entered their state with drugs.

“Ramuhai managed to escape and re-enter Tripura, but his son was taken into custody by the Mizoram police,” Chakraborty explained.

“We have come to know that the boy underwent an operation at an Aizawl hospital. His condition is stable,” the SP stated.

Ramuhai is undergoing treatment at Dharmanagar Hospital in the district.

“A case has been registered at Vangmun police station and a probe is underway,” the SP said, adding that additional forces have been mobilised along the interstate border, where the situation is tense but under control.