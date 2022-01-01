Meghalaya : Unaware About Existence Of Any Agricultural Schemes Introduced By Centre, Asserts Umkiang Cultivators

NET Web Desk

During times, when the Central Government is introducing a number of agricultural schemes for the cultivators, safeguarding them from incurring financial loss and promoting organic farming, a section of farming fraternity hailing from Umkiang of Meghalaya have revealed that they are unaware of any such agricultural schemes introduced by the Centre.

According to Shillong Times report, not a single citizen elaborated the concerned farmers about central schemes introduced solely for the cultivators – one of the significant community residing along a society.

Its worthy to note that Meghalaya – a northeastern state shares its international border with Bangladesh, whose frontiers are been guarded by Border Security Force (BSF), and accordingly, Umkiang farmers cultivate crops across the border under the supervision of force.

Some farmers have also alleged that thieves from the neighbouring country steal their crops. Responding to such grief, farmers are urging the authorities to ensure any government scheme for mitigating their miseries.

Furthermore, some of the significant schemes introduced solely for agricultural sector. These include – PM Kisan Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme, Pashu Kisan Credit Card Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), among others.