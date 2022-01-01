Pledging For Safer Environment; Sikkim Government Bans Plastic Bottles With Effect From January 1, 2022

NET Web Desk

Plastic water bottles can take upto thousands of years to decompose and can contaminate soil and water, posing significant risks to both humans and wildlife. Keeping in view of its adverse impact, stakeholders and authorities across the globe are undertaking decisions to ban its utilization, thereby reducing marine & land-based plastic pollution, and the amount of waste going to landfill which is directly associated with greenhouse gas emissions. Citing the reason of keeping environment safe and free from hazardous element, the Sikkim Government has imposed a ban on use, manufacture, import and sale of plastic water bottles of capacity 2 litres and below with effect from January 1, 2022 in the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim.

The government has notified Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, prohibiting manufacture, import and use of plastic water bottles from January 1.

Its worthy to note that the ban was announced by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay during October this year. The Chief Minister had given a three-month buffer time to deplete the existing stock of mineral water bottles available with business establishments. However, penal provisions are yet to be decided.

The notification which is implemented from today reads “Whereas, a clean and safe environment has come to be of paramount importance for the present day world and the citizens of the country have a fundamental right to a wholesome, clean and decent environment as per the Constitution of India for the well being and survival of all living creatures on Earth.”

It further mentioned about Article 48-A of the Constitution of India which mandates the state to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country.

“And, whereas, the protection and improvement of environment and prevention of hazards to human beings, other living creatures, plants and property, is the role of the State Government and also the responsibility of its people, individuals, agencies, etc. And, whereas, the health hazards caused due to environmental pollution are rampant and every living being on this Earth is facing and thus is deprived of a clean environment for their sustenance.” – the notification further reads.

According to the notification, most of the environmental pollution is anthropogeme and the damage to the health and well being of living creatures is irreparable and as mankind has also the solution to put on halt such further damages with wise and carefully planned activities. The solid waste generated and health hazards due to plastic water bottles are detrimental to health of the life on earth and environment as a whole.

Meanwhile, the State government with its pro environment initiatives has already issued notifications imposing ban on plastic bags, wrappers etc., vide Notification No.GOS/UD&HD/97-98/6(85) dated 4th June 1998, Ban on use of plastic packed drinking water bottles during any government meetings and functions vide Notification no.25/Home/2016 dated 19/05/2016 and sale and use of plastics having less than 50. microns thickness and single use plastic items in all forms vide Notification no.08/RM&DD/San dated 09.08.2019.

In relation to its management, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India has notified the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021 vide Notification No. G.S.R. 571(E) dated 12 August 2021, which prohibits the manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic carry bags of size less than microns in thickness and non-woven carry bags of size less than 60 GSM in phased manner.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (Act 29 of 1986) delegated to the State Government vide Notification No. S.O. 152 (E) dated 10th February 1988 read with rule 4 of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, the State Government hereby imposes ban on use, manufacture, import and sale of plastic water bottles of capacity 2 litres and below w.e.f. 1st January 2022 in the State of Sikkim. This is in supersession of Notification. No.25/Home/2016 dated 19/05/2016.” – further adds the release.