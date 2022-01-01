Reinforcement Of Goodwill Among Arunachal Pradesh & Assam Citizens Will Secure Territorial Integrity : Arunachal Pradesh Governor

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to sort out the long-pending boundary conflict between the two northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh & Assam, state governments have been conducting meetings. However, reinforcement of goodwill should also be of utmost priority when enhancement of socio-economic development is taken into context, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.).

“Reinforcement of the goodwill amongst the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will boost socioeconomic development in the region and also secure the territorial integrity of the nation,” – asserted the Governor.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Governor Prof. Jagadish Mukhi on Friday arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on a four-day tour.

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Mishra expressed hope that Assam Governor’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh would further cement the age-old cordial relation between the two neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, both the Governors are scheduled to visit the easternmost village of the state, Kaho and interact with the locals on New Year’s day i.e., today. The dignitaries will also meet the troops guarding the frontiers.