Sikkim-Based Apex Tribal Association Condemns “Misleading Interpretations” Of Limboo Community Delivered By Ecclesiastical Minister

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim-based apex tribal association, Limboo-Tamang Voluntary Committee (LTVC) strongly condemned the recent “misleading” and “factually incorrect interpretations” of ‘Lho-Men-Tsong Sum’, history of Sikkim & Limboo Community, delivered by the Cooperation, Ecclesiastical & Rural Development minister, Sonam Lama.

According to a press release issued by LTVC, the minister made an irresponsible misinterpretation of Lho-Men-Tsong Sum and the Tsong/Yakthung/Limbu indigenous ethnic tribal community during his address in a programme ‘Pre-Loosong’ held at Martam Rumtek, East Sikkim on December 27, 2021.

“In Lho-Men-Tsong Sum, in Tsong many nepali has its own castes. All of them have their own traditions,” – stated Mr. Lama.

“This statement proves that a minister in Sikkim Government, and definitely the speaker as person, lacks proper and factual understanding of Sikkim’s history. Tsong people, and Sikkimese as a whole, should ask him for the proof concerning the misinterpretation he has publicly stated. We demand Mr. Lama to provide the evidence from where he has derived such a distorted view of our Sikkimese society.” – stated the release issued by LTVC.

“Prof. Ringu Tulku in his authoritative translation of the treaty clearly stated Tsong being Limbu indigenous ethnic tribe. There are several sources to prove the same. Nowhere do we find Nepalis as Tsong which maintain ancestral and historical differences as distinct communities. According to a notification issued by Welfare Department, GoS on the 13th Of September, 2018, Limbu tribe is same as Limboo, Subba, Tsong and Yakthung/Yakthum. Unfortunately it seems the Minister is unaware of vital developments resorting to denigrating Limbu people.” – mentions the release.

The release further reads that Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government and Minister Lama himself had promised to instate Limbu-Tamang seats within 10 days of coming to power. Sikkimese wholly know this. The recent misinterpretation on the Minister’s end and the absence of our Member of Parliament is evident that the sitting governement is insincere to the LT seat.”

“We demand the Minister to explain his misdeed against Sikkim with a formal apology and publicly state the real history to the god-given honourable Sikkimese people.” – asserts the release.

“We, Sikkimese, must unite to oppose misinterpretations and false narratives. Understanding the unique histories of each community is the foundation of Sikkimese self-respect, togetherness and peace. True solidarity and unity cannot stand on distortion of facts. Sikkimese history is a testimony against forced assimilation of any kind.” – the release further adds.

The Committee has further appealed to all organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the Sikkimese citizens, to generate awareness against historical misinterpretations and maintain belief in true history.