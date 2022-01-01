Sikkim Chief Minister Greets People On ‘Kagyed Dance Festival’

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay extended their best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of ‘Kagyed Dance Festival’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Kagyed Dance Festival’ is considered to be one of the significant Buddhist festival.

Performed on the 10th month of the Tibetan Lunar calendar on the eve of the Namsoong/Losoong festival marking the end of the harvest season, Kagyed is a form of Cham Masked Dance performed by Buddhist monks and lamas as their reverence to the almighty and as a means to ward off evils.

The history of cham dances dates back to the times of Guru Padmasambhava, the founder of Tibetan Buddhism in Sikkim, who is said to have performed this dance to vanquish a demon from this holy land.

Kagyed Chaam is a celebration that is marked by masked monks and lamas performing dance moves, symbolizing destruction of all the evil and negative forces, thereby bringing in peace and tranquility for all in the upcoming new year. Elaborate getup of the monks, decked up in ornate costumes, vibrant painted masks and laced with ceremonial swords and other weapons are the key highlights of this festival.

“On the propitious occasion of Kagyed Dance, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the entire people of Sikkim. Kagyed Chaam/ Kagyed Dance is a celebration marked by performances from masked monks and lamas symbolizing the destruction of all the evil and negative forces, thereby bringing peace and prosperity in the upcoming new year. It is performed on the tenth month of the Tibetan Lunar calendar on the eve of the Namsoong / Losoong festival, marking the end of the harvest season. On this auspicious occasion, I wish for everlasting joy, love, and peace for everyone and believe that this day will be the start of new and exciting opportunities in our lives.” – the CM captioned an FB post.