Sikkim Gearing-Up To Vaccinate Children Between 15-18 Age Group From January 3, 2022

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the “Omicron scare” and its escalating risks among children, the Sikkim Government is now gearing-up to inoculate children between the age of 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022.

Both walk-in and online registrations through CoWIN App will be made available for the eligible beneficiaries.

However, the CoWIN registrations will commence from today, and the government is planning to start on-site registrations from January 7, i.e. after the culmination of Losoong festival.

According to Sikkim Express report, the Health Director General & Secretary Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia asserted that initially, the inoculation drive will be undertaken across identified centres.

“The children falling between the age group of 15-18 years need to register for the vaccination through CoWIN app. We are planning to start the offline mode of registration after the Losoong festival is over.”

Furthermore, the tiny Himalayan northeastern state has estimated atleast 40,000 eligible children from the age group of 15-18 years.

Its worthy to note that recently, the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use in children aged between 12-18 years.