Tripura : ‘100 Days Reading Campaign’ For Schools Launched At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 01, 2022 : Tripura’s Education minister Ratanlal Nath on Saturday launched the ‘100 Days Reading Campaign’ at Heritage Park premises, Kunjaban here in Agartala city along with the entire country.

The ‘100 Days Reading Campaign’ marks an important step to improve learning levels of students as it develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and through writing. It helps children to relate to their surroundings and real-life situation.

The Director of School Education department Chandni Chandran and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Dr D K Sharma along with students and teachers of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Smriti Vidyamandir and Abhoynagar NS Vidyalaya, Agartala were also present.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Nath said “Aiming to make ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’, the government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took steps in providing value-based and quality education to all the students of the state”.

“The future of the state and country depends on the hands of these students. Henceforth, the Tripura government has put topmost priority to the Education along with Health in the state”, he added.

Nath said, “The School Education department had introduced as many as 30 reforms including NCERT curriculum, trained 30,000 teachers as KRPs, Super 30, 88 schools introduced pre-primary section, spoken English course, Centralized question papers, etc. during the past four years”.

Speaking to the teachers, he said “They play a pivotal role in developing the talents hidden among the students. The teachers have to motivate and inspire the students to bring out their talents”.

Meanwhile, the union Education and Skill Development minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a 100 Days Reading Campaign ‘Padhe Bharat’ on January 01, 2022.