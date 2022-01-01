Tripura : 2.13 Lakhs Teenagers Between 15 & 18 Years To Be Vaccinated From January 3

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 01, 2022 : Tripura government is gearing up to kick-off vaccination drive for teenagers aged between 15 and 18 years from January 3 next across the state.

The government will also provide precautionary doses to Health care workers, frontline warriors and people above 60 years old from January 10 onwards.

In a press conference here in Agartala city on Saturday, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Tripura Chapter, Dr Siddharth Shib Jaiswal said “A total of 2 lakh 13 thousand teenagers and adolescents between the age group of 15 and 18 years will be vaccinated from January 03 in Tripura”.

“In total, 91,200 people who are above 60 years old and are suffering from various ailments will be given precautionary dose from January 10 onwards”, he added.

NHM Director said “We are having sufficient stock of COVISHEILD and COVAXIN vaccines. It has been decided that registration started from today for the teenagers and adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years while COVAXIN will be administered among them in the first phase”.

“At the time of vaccination, children between 15 and 18 years of age must carry Aadhar card or school ID card as an identity card for vaccination”, he added.

He also said that the Healthcare workers, frontline workers, and citizens above 60-yrs-old suffering from various old-age ailments and also who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines, will be given another dose of vaccines from January 10 next.

Citing the statistics of doses administered from January 16, 2021 to December 31, 2021, Dr Jaiswal said “A total of 47,00,797 people received vaccines for COVID-19 and out of them, first dose was administered among 25,69,975 people the second dose was administered among 21,30,822 people”.

He informed, “Based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks after receiving the second dose of Covid-19, the precautionary dose of Covid vaccine will be started”.