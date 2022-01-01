Tripura : 2 NLFT (BM) Cadres Surrendered Before BSF

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 01, 2022 : Two more active cadres of the banned militant outfit – National Liberation Front of Tripura (Biswa Mohan) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier and other security forces of the state on Saturday.

These two insurgent cadres have renounced the path of violence and joined the mainstream after surrendering before the BSF and other SFs. They are – Khitish Debbarma alias Kwkhwi of Ichacherra village and Swapan Debbarma alias Bathar of Golakbari village under Khowai district.

Khitish reportedly joined NLFT (BM) outfit in 2019 and underwent vigorous training in weapons and tactics while Swapan reportedly joined the NLFT (BM) in 2020 and has been continuing as its active member.

In recent years, large numbers of NLFT (BM) cadres have surrendered before BSF and other SFs, which indicates their eagerness to renounce the path of violence.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a total of 31 insurgents of NLFT (including the present 02) have surrendered before BSF Tripura to date, which includes 23 cadres who surrendered in between 2017 to 2020, 6 surrendered during the last one year of 2021 and 2 on this first day of 2022.

BSF Tripura Frontier appeals to the youth of the state not to get misguided by the false promises of the insurgent groups and not to follow the path of violence and extreme hardships. Further, it is appealed to all the cadres of NLFT to renounce violence and return back to the mainstream to lead a happy and peaceful family life.