Assam Rifles To Commence ‘Military Service Guidance Capsule’ – 6 Weeks Format Designed To Empower Women

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In the thriving recapitulation of women empowerment and in order to widen the perspective of Mizoram youth, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles will be commencing a Military Nursing Service Guidance Capsule for young women of Mizoram with effect from January 6, 2022 for a period of 6 weeks at Battalion Headquarters, Aizawl.

The six-week capsule has been designed for uplifting the women empowerment across the northeastern state of Mizoram. All the qualifying candidates passing the entrance test will be eligible for attaining the initiative, and will be allowed to attend Pre-training capsule at HQ 2 Assam Rifles and subsequently the main exam is scheduled tentatively in third week of February.

Assam Rifles has taken-up a massive initiative to assist the youth of state in overall upliftment and for the empowering women. Assam Rifles, being the sentinels of North East, has always been active and supportive to the youth of Mizoram especially incorporating a sense of nationalism into their minds.