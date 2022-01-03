COVID-19 Booster Shot Will Be Administered To Healthcare Workers & Senior Citizens : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Through the shifts been long, and wards been filled-up by patients, healthcare workers across the globe have been continuing to lead the battle against COVID-19 from the front, thereby putting their own lives at risk. Responding to their concerned efforts, the Assam Government have decided to commence administering the booster shot to healthcare and frontline workers.

Besides, the senior citizens with comorbidities, and the ones who have completed 9 months from their second dose will also be administered with the news.

According to the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, both the doses of COVID-19 Vaccines for 15-18 age group within 2 months, so that they can confidently appear in upcoming exams.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM Sarma today announced the news, “Senior citizens having co-morbidity & who have completed 9 months from their 2nd dose, will get 3rd dose of vaccine from Jan 10 onwards. Also planning to complete both doses of vaccination of 15-18 age group within 2 months so that they can confidently appear in upcoming exams.”