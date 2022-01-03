COVID-19 : Mizoram Joins Nationwide Vaccination Drive; Inoculates 15-18 Age Group At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In line with the nationwide vaccination drive, the Mizoram Government also commenced inoculating children between the age group of 15 to 18 years from today at Presbyterian Church Girls’ School in Aizawl.

The state will be administering over 1 lakhs of Covaxin to eligible citizens. Accordingly, the vaccination drive which has been rolled-out today in Aizawl district, will be followed by other districts in the following 2 to 3 days.

Speaking at the launching programme, the Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana expressed that it is an eventful day as it is marks Covid vaccination for teenagers between 15 to 18 years.

He congratulated the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Government of India for launching this initiative, and emphasized that Mizoram is trying its level best to achieve the desired goal of holding the top position in the process of Covid vaccination.

Dr. R. Lalthangliana also mentioned about the important role of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the state – the YMA and Local and Village Level Task Forces for lending their support towards the State Government and Health Department since the beginning of the pandemic.

He also stressed on the importance of school teachers in this vaccination drive as they play an instrumental role in achieving the desired goal.

Its worthy to note that 67,000 doses of Covaxin reached Aizawl on December 30, 2021, with a plan to administer around 1 to 1.5 lakhs of teenagers. Covaxin shall be administered within a 28 days interval, which will be carried-out in every locality of all the districts of the state.

It is also important to note that from January 10, 2022, the Indian Government will be rolling out a “Precaution dose/ Booster dose” for Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and those above 60 years with Co-morbidities. The vaccine for these three groups shall be given to those who have completed 270 days after their second dose of vaccination.

Furthermore, the other northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim & Tripura have also commenced the vaccination drive.