COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 152 Fresh New Cases, 23.40% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 152 new COVID-19 cases, in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 23.40%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1732. While, a total of 1,41,901 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 546 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples collected, 66 belonged to males, while 86 samples belonged to females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,39,623. The official statement further adds that no positive cases were detected through RT-PCR or TrueNAT. While, RAgT & FIA identified 146 (22.74%) & 6 (100.00%) positive cases respectively.