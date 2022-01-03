India’s Ocean Ambassador – Varsha Rajkhowa Adjudged With ‘BNHAF Award of Excellence’

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent

Miss Scuba International and Ocean Ambassador India, Varsha Rajkhowa has recently received the BNHAF Award of Excellence in New Delhi along with Chelsea Murphy, Hollywood actor and Director.

Established during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 in 2021, BNHAF Awards assertively made a mark with 30 expert-speakers from India, US, UK, Australia, Switzerland, France, Brazil, Argentina, Russia sharing their journey and knowledge. It has partnered with Sydney Hybrid Art Awards Festival, Australia and a film festival in France.

Currently based in Pune, Varsha is a Assamese resident, whose father serves into the defence sector. She is an International Beauty Queen, youth icon and the first Indian to win the international crown of Miss Scuba International in 2016.

Varsha Rajkhowa has been working towards the cause of saving oceans and generating awareness about environmental conservation.

She was also conferred as the Ocean Ambassador after clinching the international crown.

A TEDx speaker, climate reality leader, motivational speaker, shortfilm maker, youth icon, actor and owner, groomer and founder of Oceanic Divas – a fashion company also working on ocean conservation activities, Varsha also works as the director and Brand face of Miss Scuba India.

Varsha has pursued her masters in environmental science along with being a successful model and an artist. She recently was awarded with BNHAF Award Of Excellence in Delhi and also was honoured and acknowledged for her contribution towards environment, pageant and media industry.

She recently visited Delhi to meet few officials from the government for her upcoming project and short documentaries. During this trip, she also met the legendary wildlife filmmaker Mike Pandey and sought his guidance on film making and visited many institutes as celebrity guest and speaker to talk about Environment, Climate Change and Ocean Conservation.

Varsha recently was invited as a celebrity speaker to Amity University Delhi to speak about Climate Actions and takeaways that was discussed in COP 26 Glassgow in 2021 . She has also been travelling to different locations of India to endorse sustainable living and sustainable fashion.

She is planning to collaboratively establish a brand for bringing together Eco friendly products and sustainable growth along with countries development.

Varsha owns a production house which she started in 2019 under which she has produced two short films and also has shot and directed those movies. One incorporates of an underwater film ‘The Voice Of Ocean’.

Varsha will also visit Shillong, Meghalaya for a 2-days official visit. The main objective of this visit deals with a strong purpose to promote – sustainability, sustainable practices and development of tourism and city economy.

She has also been surveying the city with her production team, with an intent to bring Meghalaya into the International platform, through a ‘Miss Scuba India 2022’ event in Shillong Meghalaya.

The winner of the pageant will represent India Internationally giving the local talent to shine in an international platform. She is also endorsing Meghalaya by different social media platforms, and aims to build a valuable event for the state by holding discussions with several officials hailing from the city, such as – Mr AL Hek.