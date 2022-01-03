Legal Team Of ‘Helping Hands’ Founded By Robin Hibu Striving To Save NE Women From Physical Abuses

NET Web Desk

The recipient of several national and international accolades, Robin Hibu – the first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Arunachal Pradesh who stood against all odds for transforming Delhi into a “much-safer capital” for the people of the Northeast has also supported the NE women through the Legal Team of his non-profit organization called ‘Helping Hands’.

According to an official statement, the Legal Team will deal with counseling marriage/Court marriage, etc. The release have also mentioned about several such instances and how the Legal Team has helped the women.

– One young NE female died at Fortis hospital on New Year day ….Helping Hands had to sent the body in coffin back home as monetary crunch made them to reached out to us . Helping Hands volunteers rendered all help and finally sent her coffin on 1.1.22 for her last wish to be buried at her village in hills.

– One NE Indigo Airhostess was rescued from Kerala from her abusive so called partner for her unthinkable inhuman physical abuses and tortures. Her brother in Army reached me out to rescue her.

“Thanks to Kerala Helping Hands volunteers with my batchmate IPS Manoj Abraham who swiftly rescued her and sent her back by flight. With tears she has lamented her grave mistake by falling into dubious honey trap as die hard lover who even fake attempted suicide to win her heart. How she mistaken that monstrous man for true love. Battered for life, she has lost her job also, back home lamenting her foolishness. When I reminded her that, didn’t she read my awareness on fluidity of aviation under heading – “Flight of Fantasy – woes of Airhostess”, shared Robin Hibu.

“She told me that she thought – ‘Mera bhala alag he, Sacha pyar karta he ….. sir me befcuff thi use pehchan nahi paya’. She has told me to share her painful blunder in life so that others do not fall into such trap.” – mentioned the IPS officer.

– Another NE young female married to a rich business young man in Pachim Vihar Delhi after bizzare wooing tactics like writing love letter with his blood, chasing her for 2 years, flooded with costly gifts.

“Today she has been thrown out with 1 little daughter. She confided me how, she was forced to share with other male members of her in laws. When she refused, she was humiliated, torture and finally kicked out even without maintenance alimony. Police has filed case, Helping Hands female lawyer assisting her. But she is devastated for life, it’s so painful to see her little daughter just holding the helpless shaky hand of her abandoned mother unaware of the cruel world she has come without hope and future.”

– Another NE female had pompous marriage with rich and handsome hunk but after few years their marriage life collapse due to difference in religion, food habits, social ethos, even dressing (in laws wanted her to wear sarees) but she likes wearing long pant as an educated female ….ultimately lead to acrimony divorce with 2 children, even after the divorce, she is being harrased every now and than.

“It was pathetic to see her all alone undergoing major operation in Max Super. Helping Hands somehow managed 4 units of blood from NE Blood Bank . Today she is all alone, weak, hapless trying to rebuild her life with her two children, when I counseled her why not seek the help of her relatives back home,she confided me with choking voice that she even couldn’t keep in touch during her good days with her dream man for years.” – asserted the IPS officer.

– Another NE young female had living together and so called quick marriage with one man from Dubai who was here for some work . 5 years they lived together happily, last year he left for Dubai promising that he will come back to take her. No news nor any contact from this man, waiting without hope, doesn’t have even money to pay the rent …..Reached out to Helping Hands . We are engaging lawyer to help her out.

– Two young females came all the way from NE states to meet the miracle God man at Punjab whom they had meet at social media and this God man invited them to cure all their miseries with his miracle. They reached there and unfortunately this God man was arrested by police and these naive females were left in the lurch and they had no money left as they had donated all their money to the miracle God man. “Finding no alternative they reached out to Helping Hands volunteer advocate Daniel Lyndoh at Delhi, we sponsored their trained tickets back to NE states .

Spoken to them personally, it’s bizzare that they were desperately looking for jobs , so they wanted to seek the help of miracle God man.”

– Another female entrepreneur had an agreement with businessman in city for business collaboration and paid 6 lakhs of rupees, slowly her business partner didn’t fulfill their agreement of sending equipments and started avoiding her. She is running from pillar to post for help and finally landed at my office.

While asserting further about the legal team and how its striving to support these women, and push them towards hope, Hibu stated, “But the blind faith on untested business man is laughable and unbelievable.”

He further added that such cases are escalating with days, and Legal Team is a small initiative to work towards such causes.

Hibu also mentioned about the Legal Team supporting his non-profit organization. These include – Daniel Stone Lyndoh, SC advocate; Rajesh Narang, HC advocate; Liyi Noshi, HC advocate; Jyothi Zongluzu, HC advocate .

He has also forwarded the contact no of helping hands for further connect regarding such cases – Whatsapp – 9810083486; Email – [email protected]

Its worthy to note that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently awarded Robin Hibu with ‘Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak’.

Born and brought-up in the remote village of Hong, nestled in the beautiful Ziro Valley, Hibu hails from the Apatani community who relentlessly aimed to bridge the invisible gap that stands between the mainlanders and Northeastern Indians.