Multi-Tier Security Arranged In Tripura Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 03, 2022 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit at Agartala on January 4, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday held a review meeting and later visited Swami Vivekananda Maidan here at Agartala to inspect the preparedness from ground.

Along with Chief Minister in the review meeting, Minister of State (MoS) Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, Education minister Ratanlal Nath, Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav, Principal Secretary of the Transport department Sriram Taranikanti, higher officials of state administration and others were present.

During his visit at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on Sunday late evening, the Chief Minister was accompanied by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura Pradesh BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha, TIDC chairman Tinku Roy, DM of West Tripura district Debapriya Bardhan and others.

Speaking to reporters regarding security matters, Tripura DGP VS Yadav said, “In view of the PM Modi’s visit scheduled on January 4 next, elaborate security arrangements have been done. Police will be deployed in uniform, plainclothes as well as in traffic in Agartala city and the whole route from Airport to Swami Vivekananda Maidan through which PM Modi will arrive here.”

Being asked about the issue of borders, Tripura DGP said “We are in close coordination with Raw, SIB, BSF and other agencies. In the borders security had been beefed up and the police and TSR posts were also alerted.”

Speaking about COVID protocol management, he said, “periodically we remind the personnel about the Covid management practices. For the public, adequate arrangements for Masks, thermal screening and sanitizers would be done in the ground.”

Claiming security of the programme is not compromised, Yadav said “The police arrangements have been put in place such a way that the public don’t face any inconvenience. The dry run will begin on Monday at around 11 AM”.