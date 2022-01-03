Rules Are Different For BJP & Opposition Parties In Tripura, Says AITC’s Abhishek Banerjee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Setting eyes on Tripura ahead of the assembly elections in 2023, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday undertook a two-day trip in the northeastern state.

Arriving at the Agartala airport around noon, Banerjee first visited to Chaturdasa Devata Temple here at Khayerpur, about 8 kms away from Agartala city and offered prayer.

Thereafter, he was scheduled to meet with members of a non-political tribal community at Baramura Eco Park in Teliamura under Khowai district, about 30 kms away from Chaturdash Devata Temple, but was denied permission by Tripura Police.

Reacting to the cancellation, the AITC national general secretary said the state BJP dispensation, led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, can cancel as many events as they want, they wouldn’t be able to defeat Mamata Banerjee.

“Earlier too, they had cancelled AITC’s events citing COVID guidelines, but the very next day, BJP held an event where COVID guidelines were forgotten. BJP doesn’t need any permission and this is the sorry state of affairs in Tripura at the moment. The rules are different for the ruling party,” said Abhishek.

“Let them use all their force, all their power, they won’t be able to defeat Mamata Banerjee”, said Lok Sabha MP and claimed, “The fight is between BJP and AITC. Be in Goa, Tripura, Bengal. Only Mamata Banerjee is fighting the BJP”.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Banerjee claimed that Biplab Deb’s “Dooare Gunda” Model had run long past its expiry date.

“Look at Tripura’s state of affairs. There are no decent hospitals, no colleges and no proper roads. Is this how a state is supposed to run? Biplab Deb’s government has taken the state 25 years back” the AITC national general secretary added.

Abhishek, later left for Teliamura and met with the injured party workers of Trinamool Congress during the recently concluded urban civic bodies election and had his lunch along with Tripura TMC convenor Subal Bhowmik and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev at the house of party worker Gouri Sankar Roy. Thereafter inaugurated a party office at Teliamura and returned for Agartala.