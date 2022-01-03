Sikkim : Bihar Tourist Swept Away By Lachung River, While Taking Selfies

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A 21-yrs-old tourist from Bihar was swept away by the Lachung chu river while talking a selfie at North Sikkim on Monday morning. However, the body has not been recovered yet, search operation has been suspended today following the weather conditions and rise in the river currents, said the Lachung police officials.

Identified as Abhishek Kumar, the deceased was a resident of Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Police claimed that Kumar was swept away by the river while talking Selfie near the bank of Lachung chu river.

According to SHO Lachung, the search operations has been called-off for today and will continue tomorrow following the weather conditions and the rise in the river currents.

“We received the information today at 7:44 am and immediately the Lachung police started the search operation with the help of ITBP Lachung and members of hotel association of Lachung till 4:30pm . The deceased while taking Selfie accidently slipped from the rock and was swept away by the river”, said the Station House Officer, Lachung.

According to the Lachung police, the deceased had reached Lachung on January 2, along with 8 people who are now staying at a Hotel in Lachung.

The search operation will be conducted tomorrow from 9 am onwards said the Lachung police.

“We will begin the search operation tomorrow with the help of 4/5 GR Lachung , members of Hotel association of Lachung and members of Lachung Dzomsa,” said the police officials. (EoM)