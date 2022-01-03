Tripura Girl Bagged Bronze Medal In ‘National Thang-Ta Championship 2021’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura girl, Rachana Das clinched a Bronze medal in the recently-concluded 27th edition of National Thang-Ta championship-2021 organized by Jammu & Kashmir Thang-Ta Association in collaboration with Thang-Ta Federation of India, at New Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, Jammu & Kashmir.

Rachana Das, daughter of Nirmal Kanti Das, retired TSR and Rina Rani Das of Kamrengabari under Kailashahar police station in Unakoti district is a class IX student of Kailashahar Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Rachana bagged the bronze in the event of Phunaba Anishubain 65 Kg junior female category.

A blooming player of Tripura, Rachana has already bagged a Gold medal in the state-level Thanga Ta competition.

Its worthy to note that Thang-Ta (Sword & Spear) is a traditional defence sport and a famed indigenous martial art game of Manipur. It is included as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games – 2021.