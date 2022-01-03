Tripura Government Appeals People To Join PM Modi’s Public Meeting At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 03, 2022 : Tripura government on Monday appealed to people from all walks of society to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here on Tuesday at noon.

Speaking to reporters at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Monday evening, Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the Tripura government has issued separate notifications instructing the officials and employees of different departments to attend the event and witness the inauguration of the new terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala.

The minister said, “The highest leader of the country, our PM is coming tomorrow. All of you please come and attend the glorious event”.

“We hope that people from all walks of life including businessmen, doctors, engineers, lawyers, employees and common people will attend and make the programme beautiful. Please join this event tomorrow to realize the PM’s call of Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura”.

“Special trains for people from North and South Tripura has been arranged by the state government who are eager to join the PM’s event on Tuesday”, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Sriram Taranikanti said, “A special train would depart from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district at 7 AM on Tuesday morning and a special train would leave from Sabroom in South Tripura at 9:30 AM”.

“In addition, buses and other vehicles would be available for transportation. The trains would return to respective areas at 5 PM”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress party has raised questions about why government employees were instructed in written orders to attend the Prime Minister’s event.

Reacting to the allegation, ICA minister Chowdhury said, “Trinamool Congress doesn’t even know about protocol. It’s a government programme. Different departments were asked to be present. The Prime Minister is coming and irrespective of political identity, all people should come there. Fault finders will find faults even in paradise”.

He strongly criticized TMC for “trying to politicize” a government programme and said the party is trying to find some agency in this issue since it doesn’t have any valid issue at hand in Tripura.

In Tripura, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of the MBB Airport, launching Mukhyamantri Tripura Grameen Samriddhi Yojana and Mission 100- Vidyajyoti Schools.