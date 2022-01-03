World-Record Initiative ’75 Crore Surya Namaskar’ Event Launched; Union Minister Sonowal Laid Foundation Stone Of Heartfulness International Yoga Academy

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the ’75 Crore Surya Namaskar’ initiative has been launched today at Kanha ShantiVanam, the world headquarters of Heartfulness Meditation.

The event has been inaugurated by a number of dignitaries, including – President of Patanjali Foundation, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Maharaj; Daaji – President of Ram Chandra Mission and Guide of Heartfulness Meditation; Sarbananda Sonowal – Minister of Ayush & Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Bandaru Dattatreya – Governor of Haryana; and V Srinivas Goud – Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture & Archeology (Govt. of Telangana).

According to a press release, this virtual event reflected Swami Ramdev and Pujya Daaji’s idea of Unity with the intention of preserving and propagating the ancient science of yoga.

The yogic practice of Surya Namaskar which literally means ‘sun salutation’ is slated for 21 days for 13 times a day, which commenced from January 1, and will culminate on February 20, 2022.

It has been organized by five international organizations – Patanjali Yogpeeth, Heartfulness Institute, NYSF-National Yogasana Sport Federation, Geeta Parivar, and Kreeda Bharati; and supported by Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Education and Ministry of External Affairs ICCR and sponsored by FIT India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India.

Meanwhile, other key collaborators include – Association of Indian Universities (AIU), NSS, DAV managing committee, Allen Career Institute and Navyog Sansthan and Svyasa.

It aims at creating the largest congregational Surya Namaskar event with each participant also receiving a certificate upon completion of the 21-day Suryanamaskar challenge.

With 30 participating states, 21,814 participating institutions, 10,05,429 registered students, the number of Surya Namaskars are already slated to being at 97,25,560. The co- organizers for this event are – Navyoga, Allen Career Institute, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhan Sansthanam.

“It has been our endeavour to bring people close to their inner nature. By establishing the Heartfulness International Yoga Academy, our goal is to make the practice of yoga be within the reach of just everybody and every section of the society. The launch of The Authentic Yoga Book also is an indicator of the positivity that yoga can have on one’s body, mind, and soul. It will also serve as a litmus paper to understand where one stands in the practice of yoga and what one needs to do to achieve a holistic growth.” – asserted the President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Global Guide of Heartfulness Daaji.

“In the past two decades more and more people around the world have become aware of the benefits of yoga. But to make yoga a part of one’s daily life in practice has not been easy. With Daaji’s book on Yoga, he provides easy-to-adopt patterns for yoga. For Heartfulness to bring in such an incredible congregation with a huge number of participants from around the world joining us at this moment is commendable. Yoga is not merely a form of exercise but is to be in alignment with the universe that is beneficial at mental and spiritual levels as well. Surya Namaskar is one asana that covers twelve other major asanas rendering holistic wellness to the practitioners. I hope more and more people adopt Surya Namaskar as part of their daily regimen.” – stated Swami Ramdev.

“Daaji has very profoundly brought the tools to master yoga in his latest book. I am sure it is going to be a handy book for many yoga seekers. It is an exhilarating experience to participate in Surya Namaskar at such a grand scale as well. The people of the world are coming together today to celebrate the goodness of yoga. It is a message to the world that fitness should be at the heart of one’s life and yoga is form of fitness that elevates one spiritually as well. With inaugurating the International Yoga Academy, Heartfulness is making the effort in the right direction by making Yoga accessible to more and more people.” – mentioned the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister have also laid the foundation stone for the ‘Heartfulness International Yoga Academy’, which is expected to set new benchmarks in Yoga trainings.

It comprises of – Yoga halls that can accommodate 100 Yoga students in each hall, therapeutic Yoga rooms for consultation, one to one training spaces or small group classes; pre-natal Yoga rooms; a lecture hall with a 200 sitting capacity; a full-fledged recording studio with editing suites for pre-recorded wellness programs; a recording Yoga hall fully equipped for Live online Yoga Classes; a Yoga library with books from every Yoga Institutions and access to Yoga research articles.