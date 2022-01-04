644 People Including Women & Children Rescued, 24 Human Traffickers Held In 2021 : NFR

NET Web Desk

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities informed that atleast 24 people were apprehended for their alleged involvement in human trafficking during the last calendar year, while around 644 people, including women and children were rescued from trains and stations under the jurisdiction of NFR.

According to the NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Guneet Kaur, a total of 83 people were rescued while they were being trafficked during 2021.

“The Railway Protection Force of the NFR apprehended 24 people during the period, who were involved in human trafficking,” – asserted Kaur through an official statement issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the NFR is conducting regular operations at stations and in trains to bring an end into supplies of smuggled goods.

“During 2021, the RPF recovered smuggled goods worth more than Rs 11.02 crore and apprehended 105 people involved in the transportation of contraband,” – informed Kaur.

“Smuggled goods such as ganja, brown sugar and various items of foreign origin were seized in several operations conducted during the period,” she further added.