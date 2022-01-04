Assam : Police Officials Hold 18-Hour-Long Discussion On ‘Technological Improvement’

NET Web Desk

Assam Police officials has held an 18-hour long discussion on technological advances, and to chalk-out steps for transforming the forces into more citizen-friendly, asserted the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The discussions commenced on first of the two-day conference of Superintendent of Polices (SPs) in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted “First Day of SPs Conference, started at 10.30 am yesterday, has ended just now, at 4 am. This 18 hour-long marathon was intense, with detailed presentations by SPs/Addl SPs. We stand committed to provide a technologically advanced, citizen friendly Police force to our people.”

Meanwhile, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Arvind Kumar are scheduled to attend the conference during the day and present their perspectives on the security scenario.

According to PIB report, a total of 94 SPs, additional SPs and sub-divisional police officers were present on the first day, while SPs and officers ranked above them will attend the concluding day’s meeting.

Senior army and air force officers, including AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command and the GOC of the 4 Corps, were also present at the inaugural session. While attending the inaugural session on Monday, Sarma highlighted the requirement of Assam Police to coordinate with other security agencies, especially the army and the air force, in order to tackle emerging security threats.

This was the second SPs’ conference, with the first held on June 8 and 9. Such meetings will be organized in different parts of the state every six months.