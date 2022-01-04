Meghalaya Chief Minister Arrives At Sikkim On 3-Days Personal Visit

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma alongwith his family today landed at Pakyong Greenfield Airport in the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Currently, on a three-day personal visit to Sikkim with his family, the Chief Minister was welcomed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Special Branch, Prawin Gurung, ADC Hamant Rai, officers of Home Department and Airport authorities.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sangma termed Sikkim as a beautiful state best-known for its tourism. He shared, “The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim is close to me, so I decided to come here as a family and spend a few days and enjoy the beauty and hospitality of Sikkim.”

According to PTI report, the Meghalaya Chief Minister is keen on visiting a few national parks and lakes in Sikkim, “We have come to see the rural side of Sikkim. For the next two days, we will spend time in the interiors of Sikkim to see the natural beauty that the State has to offer”.