Meghalaya : USTM Collaborates With PNB For Ensuring Educational Development Among Rural Children

In an attempt to ensure the educational development among rural kids residing in regions adjacent to the University of Science And Technology Meghalaya (USTM), the concerned university today collaborated with Punjab National Bank (PNB) Guwahati Zonal Office.

The General Manager (GM) cum zonal manager of PNB Guwahati, Shio Shankar Singh announced that the bank would provide educational support to girls in Jorbil, a hamlet which was recently adopted by USTM for facilitating overall development among rural communities residing along neighboring areas.

According to Shillong Times report, this announcement was made during a felicitation programme for 20 faculty members of USTM, for their recent research publications in UGC care listed journals.

While addressing the programme, Singh, who is also the chairman of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank said, “Bank and a university can really work together in a unique way for the transformation of the society. We can take up education for every girl child in the village.”

Hoque emphasized that every department of the university would be contributing to different aspects for the development of the ideal village adopted by USTM.

Its worthy to note that in a bid to ensure overall development among the rural communities of neighboring regions, the University has recently announced the adoption of Jorbil village in Ri Bhoi district. This concerned move has been undertaken for developing the hamlet into a “truly ideal village” along the Baridua area of the locality within one year.