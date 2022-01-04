New Avenues Commencing Under Visions Of PM Modi, Says CM Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 4, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday highlighted the avenues which have opened up during the last four years in terms of development under visionary leadership and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new integrated terminal building of the MBB Airport was inaugurated and two developmental initiatives – ‘Mission 100 Vidyajyoti Schools’ and ‘Mukhyomantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana’ were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said “People had come from Dharmanagar and Sabroom to hear the words of PM Modi ji. People from North Tripura district started early morning for Agartala to listen to the blessings of PM Modi ji”.

“After a change of government in 2018, people had become had started adopting the ways to become self-reliant immensely and a new Tripura had emerged in last four years”, said Deb and added “Starting from the birth of a child, benefits of several central and state government schemes are being provided to the people. Even after death, poor and poverty-trodden families under Antaday Anna Yojana, allowances of Rs 2000 are being provided to perform the holy ‘sradh’ ritual”.

Praising Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives, Tripura CM said “Modi Ji had set a new phase of life for the people of this state”. “As Modi ji had always stood for the welfare of Tripura, the people of this state will never forget this and remain indebted to you and will support you in the coming days”, he also added.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said “In the history of Tripura, it is a memorable day. The new terminal building has been inaugurated and the airport was named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur, who was the modern architect of Tripura. Along with this, Mukhyomantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana has been launched to provide benefits to the rural people”.

He also highlighted the PMAY schemes where a total of 1 lakh 70 thousand houses were distributed among beneficiaries in one year. “If there is Modi ji, everything is possible, development is moving ahead at a fast pace”, asserted Varma.