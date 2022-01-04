North East Witnessed Remarkable Upliftment Along Aviation Infrastructures Under PM Modi’s Regime : Union Minister Jyotiraditya N Scindia

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 04, 2022 : Union minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya N Scindia on Tuesday articulated that the northeastern region of India has witnessed a remarkable upliftment in the infrastructure of the aviation sector since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of India during the last seven years.

While addressing the inaugural session of the new integrated terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport of Agartala, Scindia said, “Only six airports were there in different North Eastern states during the last 70 years. The number of airports has escalated to 15 in last seven years and a total of 17 helipads have been constructed”.

Sharing the pan-India statistics of the Aviation sector, the union minister said “In total, there were 74 airports in before 2014, the number has touched 140 airports across the country.”

The Union Civil Aviation minister significantly marked the inauguration of the new terminal building as a historic event which shall be scripted in the golden words in Tripura’s history.

“The fourth day of the new year 2022 is not less than a festival for the people of Tripura. The rich history and culture of the state that has a link with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore now become well connected across the region”, he added.

“The advanced and modern facilities in the airport that was founded by real architect Maharaja of Tripura, Bir Bikram Kishore Debbarman is an attempt to carry forward the legacy of the visionary leader,” Scindia told the gathering.

Keeping uniformity with PM Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for local’, he said, India should also undertake steps to take local products to global markets through the motto of ‘Local for Global’. Under the Krishi Udan scheme, several products like pineapple and jackfruit from Tripura flew to international markets.

“Above all, the new integrated terminal building of the airport with all high-tech facilities is going to boost up the connectivity spectrum of Tripura”, he also added.