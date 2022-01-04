Tripura Emerging As Trade Corridor For Northeast India, Asserts PM Narendra Modi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 04, 2021 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launched ‘Mission 100-Vidyajyoti Schools’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana’ worth several crores at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of the significant assembly elections to be held in Tripura early next year.

Before arriving at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here on Tuesday afternoon at around 3.10 PM, Modi along with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya N Scindia, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya visited newly-built integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister arrived at Swami Vivekananda Maidan and interacted with the people benefited under various schemes of central and state governments.

At 3.20 PM, Prime Minister arrived on the dais. In his 23 minutes long speech at the public meeting, Modi envisioned Tripura as a trade corridor for the entire North East region and doors are being opened for international connectivity.

He said, “the beginning of 2022 brought three gifts for the people of Tripura. With the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari, Tripura witnessed a big boost in the connectivity sector, education sector and Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana. The 21st century India needs collective efforts to grow and develop. People from every front should contribute to nation-building”.

In a coruscating attack on the then Left Front government, Modi said, “During the previous governments’ regime, corruption was the biggest ingredient and development was stopped. Those leaders never had any vision to do something good for the state’s people and poverty had become the part and parcel of Tripura’s fate”.

Reiterating the announcement of making the state into a ‘HIRA’ model of development, the PM said, “I have promised the people of Tripura to give the HIRA (Highway, Internet Way, Railway and Airways) model of development after seeing all this laggings for past several years. And, I am pleased to see that this state has fast tracked its connectivity in the region under the HIRA model.”

Praising the new Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport incorporating of advanced and modern facilities, he said, “The new terminal building of MBB Airport is showcasing Tripura’s rich history, culture and architecture. With this new building, the passenger strength of the airport shall be thrice of what it is now. Dozens of flights can now stay at the Airport and the domestic cargo terminal that is being built here shall give it a complete shape. Apart from being, a well connected region, Tripura shall also become a centre of trade and commerce.”

The Prime Minister credited the success of the Tripura government as an achievement of the double engine government established here in the year 2018. “The ‘Double Engine’ stands for the fulfillment of promises, ‘double engine’ means proper utilization of resources, collective efforts towards the goal of development”, said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also hailed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his efforts to bring in a change in the state. He said “People suffered due to the misrule of the previous government and excluded from PMAY scheme in rural areas. Tripura CM courageously approached to the central government and proved how the state’s people are lacking behind in case of good housing. Accordingly, the government of India amended the policy and sanctioned pucca houses for 1.80 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura and about 1.59 lakh people received the first installment for starting construction.”

“We are working to build Tripura the way Maharaja Bir Bikram wanted. He must be happy today to see the development activities progressing at a rapid pace here in the state. Steps are undertaken to link Tripura with Bangladesh through inland waterways and Agartala-Akhaura railway link”, he added.

The progress in any field or sector, the government should listen to the suggestions of the common masses and then only development can be noticed.

He said, “In case of vaccination among 15-18 years of age group, I hope that Tripura will again secure the top position, like previous times of successful achievement in vaccinating above 60 years, 45-59 years and 18-45 years within a stipulated time”.

In this inauguration and launching ceremony, MoS Pratima Bhoumik, East Tripura parliamentary constituency MP Rebati Tripura and council of ministers were present.