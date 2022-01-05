Arunachal Pradesh : Greenfield Airport Runway To Be Completed By August 2022; Asserts Airport Authority

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure the progress of ongoing construction work of much-anticipated Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh, the All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU) team led by the Union’s General Secretary Tobom Dai on Tuesday visited the site to assess the same.

The team during its visit asserted that August 2022 deadline set-up for the commencement of the Airport must be fulfilled within the stipulated time frame.

During the brief interaction with Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials, represented by its General Manager Dilip Sajnani, it was informed that about 80% of the work for the runway of the under-construction greenfield airport has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by August 2022.

Addressing the mediapersons, AAPSU General Secretary Dai referred the project as a ‘dream project’, since Arunachal Pradesh is the only state that is yet to be connected by airways. “The people of the state are eagerly waiting for its commencement and the deadline given by the state government for August 2022 need to be fulfilled in all earnest.” – he asserted.