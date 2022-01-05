Arunachal Pradesh To Commence ‘Har School Dastak’ Campaign For Inoculating Maximum Teenagers

NET Web Desk

In a bid to inoculate maximum children aged between 15-18 age group – an initiative to safeguard them from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Arunachal Pradesh health authorities have now decided to conduct ‘Har School Dastak’ campaign from today, as informed by a senior official on Tuesday.

“Under this (new) strategy, COVID-19 vaccination of 15-18 years will be conducted in every school,” – asserted the State Mission Director (NHM) C R Khampa, while adding that a ‘guidance note’ for this has been issued to all District Medical Officers (DMOs).

He directed the DMOs to prepare the list of all eligible beneficiaries of secondary and higher secondary schools of their respective districts in coordination with the Education Department and ensure that the COVID-19 vaccination of 15-18 years gets completed by January 15, 2022.

According to PTI report, under the ‘Har School Dastak’ approach, respective circle officers, sub-divisional officer, extra assistant commissioner/additional deputy commissioner will be given the charge to implement the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are vaccinated within the period.

The Mission Director also said that the vaccinators should be well trained on AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) management. Further, anaphylactic/AEFI kit should be made available at all session sites and 30 minutes waiting period post administration of vaccine should be ensured strictly.

He informed that the performances of the districts will be monitored at the Chief Secretary level on a daily basis and that the districts need to provide the data on daily coverage of vaccination of 15-18 years category.

In line with the nationwide vaccination drive for youth aged 15-18 age group, the inoculation process for the same also commenced across the frontier state on Monday, that witnessed as many as 1785 teenagers been administered with the Covaxin jabs.