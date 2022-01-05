Boundary Row With Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya Expected To Be Resolved By 2022 : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Taking into consideration of recent progress regarding border row with the northeastern states of Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that he is hopeful for “some resolution” into boundary disputes with these two states by this year.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh district after concluding 2-days conference of Superintendent of Polices (SPs), the CM stated that it will take more time to settle the boundary rows with Nagaland and Mizoram.

Regarding the disputes with Arunachal Pradesh, Sarma said that it will be pursued once the settlement with Meghalaya is done.

“The disputes with Meghalaya are very small, except for in a couple of areas. The disputes are mostly on paper and there is no question of anyone influencing the boundary residents to choose sides without their own will,” – asserted Sarma.

He said that the disputes with Arunachal were “almost resolved” in 1987, but some technical issues kept the final settlement pending.

“We are hopeful of resolving the disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh by this year,” he added.

Its worthy to note that the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya on Monday exchanged reports prepared by their respective regional committees. The Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma stressed on the fact that both the state governments are committed to finding an amicable solution to end this long-pending boundary dispute.

Its pertinent to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed regional committees led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, as per recent update about its border row with Arunachal Pradesh, deals with recent discussion about the same, during a meeting with the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah at New Delhi. Referring the discussing as “fruitful”, Assam CM Sarma further added that next round of discussions between the two states will take place on January 2022.