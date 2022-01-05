COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 443 Fresh New Cases, 13.38% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 443 new COVID-19 cases, and three deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.38%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2162. While, a total of 1,42,691 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 553 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3311 samples were tested on January 4, 2022, out of which 217 samples belonged to males, while 226 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 304 belonged to symptomatic patients, 139 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,39,976. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 41 positive cases (15.47%), TrueNAT detected 39 (20.96%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 356 (13.23%) & 7 (4.14%) positive cases respectively.