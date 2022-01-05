COVID-19 Vaccination Push : Sikkim Inoculates More Than 7,000 Teens On January 3

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A total of 7873 children aged between 15 to 18 age group have been administered with the indigenously-made Covaxin jabs on Day-01 of the vaccination drive, which commenced in Sikkim, in line with the nationwide vaccination drive ever since their vaccination began from 3rd January.

This constitutes nearly 11% of the state’s population in this age-group estimated at around 42,000. In the 18+ age category, a total of 5, 25,926 has been inoculated with the first dose, i.e., 101.72percent, and 4, 83,030 for second dose which stands at 93.42 percent.

Meanwhile, 13 new cases of Covid-19 were reported here in the last 24 hours taking Sikkim’s cumulative count of confirmed cases to 32,543. As per the Daily Report list of Covid-19 released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of Sikkim Health Department, these 13 cases were detected in the testing of 236 samples yesterday, which marked the daily test positivity rate to 5.5%. All the thirteen cases were reported from the East District. The positivity rate has crossed 5 percent in the last one month.

On the other hand, five more Covid patients were fully-recovered from the deadly virus, and were discharged from home isolation yesterday. Therefore, the number of recovered cases in Sikkim have registered a significant improvement, which currently stands at 31,727. The current recovery rate of COVID-19 in Sikkim stands at 98.5%. There are 65 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Furthermore, Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital’s Covid ward has gone vacant for 48 hours. There is currently no patient admitted there. Likewise, Sikkim’s Covid-19 related death toll continues to hold at 409 with no new Covid deaths reported in the State in the past 24 hours. The last Covid death in Sikkim was reported on December 23, 2021. Till date, total 409 patients succumbed to COVID-19.