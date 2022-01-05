Manipur : Bomb Blast In Thoubal, One Assam Rifles Personnel Succumbed While One Sustained Severe Injuries

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under continuous surveillance of defence experts and paramilitary personnel, since the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy. But incidents of recovering huge cache of explosives and shock waves depict shameless intents of insurgent groups. This can be understood through the instance of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast which took place today at around 1:30 PM in the Usoipokpi Sangomsang area under the Lilong police station in Thoubal district of Manipur.

According to media reports, an Assam Rifles (AR) personnel succumbed due to the attack, while another personnel sustained severe injuries.

Identified as L Wangsu, the deceased personnel hailed from Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the injured personnel has been identified as Pinku Das, a resident of Tripura.

Police reports informed that the proscribed militant outfit PREPAK group is behind the attack. However, this attack comes just the next day, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state for inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 22 developmental projects worth Rs 4815 Crores in the state capital of Manipur, Imphal ahead of the upcoming 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls.

Its worthy to note that on December 29, 2021, another such powerful IED explosion was reported from Manipur.