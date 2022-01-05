Manipur : ECI To Hold Virtual Meeting With Top Administration Officials For Assessing Poll-Preparedness 

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Manipur & keeping in view of the escalation in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today will hold a virtual meeting with state’s top administration officials, representatives of political parties and those part of the poll machinery, and take stock of the poll preparedness along the northeastern state.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission recently visited some other poll-bound states, including – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa etc in the last few days to assess the poll preparedness.

However, on Tuesday, the commission also took stock of the evolving Covid-19 situation in poll-bound states, amid concerns over rising infections caused by the “Omicron variant”.

According to PTI report, the Election Commission has recently reminded the five states that polling personnel come under the category of frontline workers, who are eligible for the “precaution dose” of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Taking into consideration of the same, the Commission recently wrote a letter to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, directing that polling personnel to be deployed in these states must be fully vaccinated and those eligible for the second dose of the vaccines should be administered the jabs on a priority basis.