No Lockdown Will Be Imposed In Assam : CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view about the escalating spread of COVID-19 across the nation and the rumors associated with lockdown to mitigate its deadly outcomes, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today asserted that “there will be no lockdown in the state, as of now.”

“The COVID-19 cases are rising alarmingly in the state along with the rest of the country and we need to follow the COVID protocols but no lockdown will be imposed as of now. We will have to move without hampering the economy and livelihood of the people,” – stated Sarma.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sarma asserted about escalation of the Omicron cases across the country.

Its worthy to note that since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities.

“A meeting will be held to review the situation in Guwahati on Thursday along with the health department to discuss how we can handle the Omicron situation in the state,” – added CM Sarma.