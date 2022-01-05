Noted Music Composer & ‘Shillong Chamber Choir’ Founder Neil Nongkynrih Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Noted music composer and founder of multi-genre choir – Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC), Neil Nongkynrih passed away today, after battling with a brief illness at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, as informed by the officials of Choir.

The 52 year-old famed music conductor, mentor & composer, Nongkynrih led the SCC to national platform. Neil and the entire Choir have been in Mumbai for the past three months for work.

A member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from 2017 till the time of his death, Nongkynrih was conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India in 2015.

“He was admitted at the hospital yesterday and passed away in the evening today after a surgery,” – a spokesperson of the group told PTI.

According to the spokesperson, mortal remains of Neil would be brought back to his home here as soon as all formalities in Mumbai are completed.

Nongkynrih has also received the U Tirot Sing Award in 2011, the Forbes Person of the Year for 2010-11 and served as a member of the World Choir Council.

One of the renowned music choir, the band won the reality TV show India’s Got Talent in 2010, and at the same year was also being conferred with three gold awards at the 6th World Choir Games under categories – Musica Sacra, Gospel and Popular Music.

The choir’s versatility ranges from performances with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the Fitz William Quartet to collaborations with known icons like Amitabh Bachchan for the opening of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 6. A must-written notable collaboration of the choir took place on the March 1, 2013 saw Neil Nongkynrih on the piano, the voices of the Shillong Chamber Choir and Ustad Zakir Hussain on tabla.

SCC has performed extensively in India and toured Europe, the UK, Canada, North America and South East Asia. The choir has also been recipients of several international accolades, including – The Governor of Maryland, USA award for outstanding achievement, 2012; Exceptional Talent & Contribution to the Indo-American Community, 2012; 5th Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice, 2012; Eastern Panorama’s Achievers Award for Music, 2013; Peoples Magazine Heroes of the Month, 2012, among others.