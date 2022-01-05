Resolve Political Solution, Automatically “Disturbed Areas” Status & AFSPA Will Become Infructuous : Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Amid the escalating demands to repeal the controversial law ‘Armed Forces Special Powers Act’ (AFSPA) 1958 from different quarters of Northeastern regions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 30, 2021 extended the “Disturbed Areas” status into the entire northeastern state of Nagaland – a move which was strongly condemned by several forums & political parties, including the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC).

“Hit the head to kill. Resolve the political solution, automatically, Disturbed Area Act and AFSPA will become infructuous. Implementation of Political solution has been delayed because of the State Govt.” – mentioned a press release issued by the Communications Department of NPCC.

“We are against the draconian laws. Congress under the leadership of Dr. S. C. Jamir has interpreted clearly to Govt of India that ‘unrest in Nagaland is political and needs to be settled politically. The issue is not insurgency. It is related to our identity, religion, culture, customs and social practices.’ NNC/FGN has adopted policy of non-violence. We have signed Ceasefire agreements with GOI since 1964 and Ceasefire has continued. FGN (Federal Government of Nagaland was formed for self defense not for offensive war).” – the press release further reads.

According to this release, the Government of India (GoI) might ‘divide factions but cannot divide the inherent political goal.’ “However after 1980, when NSCN broke away from FGN/NNC the decent policy that guided the political movement underwent changes with rampant killings and recruitment. With the policy of BJP and Alliance State Govt to ‘actively facilitate’ the peace talks, several thousands have joined the movement and Govt of India has quickly given recognition even to split factions. GOI may divide factions but cannot divide the inherent political goal.” – asserted the release.

“No one was safe at one time. In the decades of tumultuous situation, AFSPA was forgotten. How to stop factional warfare and assassinations became the priority. Many have conformed with killers and are working hand in glove. There is no threat for Indian Army. All the factions have signed Ceasefire and talks have concluded. Once the talks are implemented, GOI will have no justification to extend. Therefore, the first demand is to implement solution.” – stated the release.

“AFSPA has nothing to do with Justice to the victims of the Oting massacre. The culprits have killed peaceful civilians. They are criminals and need to be prosecuted under CrPC. We are citizens of Nagaland State. It is the duty of the State Govt to deliver justice. The culprits should not be allowed to escape by blaming AFSPA.” – added the release.

Its worthy to note that demand for AFSPA repeal renewed after the tragic incident of December 4, when innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of botched army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).

Furthermore, on June 2021, the Centre had declared Nagaland as “Disturbed Area” and further extended the operation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for 6 more months. The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, asserts that once declared “disturbed”, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. Under this act, in a “disturbed” area, an officer has full power to warn, or open fire and other kinds of forces against the person who is acting against law.