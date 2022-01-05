Sikkim : Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Hits Ravangla

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck ‘12 kms North’ of Ravangla, Sikkim on Wednesday. The earthquake struck at roughly 3:01 AM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 27.42 degrees latitude and 88.39 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 5 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/68OxNCOXeG @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/8OZcFDKVx2 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 4, 2022

It’s worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.