TLA Speaker Ratan Chakraborty Disqualified BJP MLA, Asis Das From Assembly Post

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 05, 2022 : On the grounds of anti-governmental activities and favouring an opposition political party, Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Wednesday officially announced the disqualification of Asis Das, BJP MLA of 46-Surma assembly constituency from his assembly’s membership post.

The MLA Asis Das has been disqualified from the assembly’s membership post under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India, said Chakraborty in a press conference at the assembly premises here in Agartala on Wednesday afternoon.

TLA Speaker said “Chief Whip and member of TLA, Kalyani Roy filed a plea before the Speaker of State Assembly against the respondent MLA Asis Das on October 25, 2021 for his anti-party activities, joining Trinamool Congress and tonsuring his head at Kolkata”.

Addressing the reporters, Das asserted that documents will be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about his disqualification. “From today onwards, Asis Das has been declared disqualified as an MLA of Tripura Legislative Assembly and he will be deprived of all facilities and allowances from the assembly’s membership.” – stated Chakraborty.

On being asked about Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Brishuketu Debbarma, the Speaker said that his matter is a separate issue.