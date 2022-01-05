Union Ministry Appreciates Concerned Efforts Of Sikkim Government For E-Marketing SHG Products

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Sikkim Government under ‘Sikkim Rural Livelihood Mission’ (SRLM) for “e marketing of SHG products”.

A letter issued by Charanjit Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India reads “I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 22nd December, 2021 along with complimentary pack of four products made by the SHGs of Sikkim SRLM. I congratulate your team for this wonderful initiative of e-marketing. In this regard, I would like to mentioned that the products are very good quality. The way the products were packed was professional and very nice. I wish the SHGs of Sikkim SRLM great success and hope that they get number of orders through online platform for their products”.

The SRLM implements National Rural Livelihood Mission in an Intensive approach across all four Districts of the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Its worthy to note that more than 5200 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with around 50,000 members are currently operating into the state. The SHGs are federated into around 500 federations at Ward levels, GP Level and Block level.

Meanwhile, a total of 211 Producers Groups and 7 Producers Organizations are currently functioning under SRLM. These SHGs make unique food items, handmade products, including – handicrafts, hand-woven textiles, natural remedies, etc., and a long list of noteworthy categories.

Some of these products are extremely popular and widely recognized. However, meagre profit, low volumes, and inability to market themselves are making ways into replacing these unique products with mechanization. These products have created a huge market in India and abroad.

Therefore, taking into consideration the benefits of marketing rural products online, a proposal to launch/initiate e-marketing was taken-up in Sikkim. This project was undertaken in collaboration with Ripples of Change Foundation and http://www.kalgudi.com

The e-marketing of Sikkim SHGs products are taken-up under the brand name of “Swayam Sikkim”. These products are available both in www.swayamsikkim.com and www.kalgudi.com for online purchase by individuals and organizations at National and International Levels. On December 4, 2021, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) launched an online e marketing website and the e-commerce mobile app for SHGs of Sikkim.