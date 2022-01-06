Arunachal CM & Governor Greets Tagin Community On ‘Si-Donyi’ 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) extended their best wishes to the Tagin Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Si-Donyi’ festival.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Si-Donyi’ is observed for the universal peace & well-being of the community and mankind as a whole. Celebrated annually in the month of January, this festival marks the beginning of a new year.

The term Si-Dyoni comes from two words ‘Si’ which means earth; and ‘Dyoni’ which means sun. It showcases the rich heritage cultural heritage of Tagin tribe, thereby playing a significant role in defining the true customs, traditions and culture of their lineage.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion, “From the land of the proud Tagins…Happy Si Donyi to all!”

From the land of the proud Tagins…Happy Si Donyi to all! pic.twitter.com/Mp0vkZV5lJ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 6, 2022

However, the Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has also extended his best wishes to the community. He wrote, “Tagin community’s faith is rooted deep and strong in their indigenous worship and their festivals. Si-Donyi festival is an expression of approbation and esteem of the present generation towards the wisdom of their forebears.”