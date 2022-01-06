Arunachal Pradesh : Security Forces Apprehend NSCN-R Cadre From Changlang, Another Surrendered

NET Web Desk

In a counter-insurgency operation, the security forces have successfully apprehended an active cadre of the banned militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, and seized an Italy-made pistol along with six rounds of live ammunition from the possession of this militant.

Identified as Lieutenant Salhap Jugli alias Salnang (46), the self-styled cadre was apprehended during a joint operation conducted by 9 Assam rifles Battalion and the police from Jongsum village in Kantang circle on Tuesday, as informed by the Changlang’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo on Thursday.

“The militant was actively involved in forceful extortion in the district,” the officer said to PTI.

Meanwhile, another member of the militant group, identified as self-styled private Bansam Hangphuk (33), surrendered before the security forces – Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Changlang police station on Wednesday. Hangphuk is a resident of Watlom village in Yatdam circle of the district.