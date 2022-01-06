Assam Reports 2 Omicron Cases, Key Meet Today Will Decide If ‘Lockdown’ Or ‘Strict Measures’ Will Be Imposed

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In view of the detection of first Omicron case, and the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is chairing a meeting today with state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and other officials for deciding on preventive measures to mitigate the spread of this deadly virus.

The Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday confirmed that Sarma will be holding a meeting to discuss about future course of action in view of the escalation in COVID-19 cases.

“We will hold a meeting with the chief minister on Thursday morning. Decisions on how to tackle the emerging situation will be taken,” – asserted Keshab Mahanta.

Taking to Twitter, the minister confirmed the same. He wrote, “As there has been a surge in #COVID19 cases in #Assam from January 1 and two people have so far been detected with the #OmicronVariant, a high level meeting will be chaired by Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa tomorrow to review the situation and decide on the next course of action.”

As there has been a surge in #COVID19 cases in #Assam from January 1 and two people have so far been detected with the #OmicronVariant, a high level meeting will be chaired by Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa tomorrow to review the situation and decide on the next course of action. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6TpaqMLVQn — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) January 5, 2022

However, addressing to mediapersons in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, CM Sarma said, “The rising cases of COVID-19 is a matter of concern but there is no chance of lockdown in Assam. We will sit at Guwahati tomorrow to analyse the COVID-19 data of last one week and take decision regarding our next step.”

Keshab Mahanta asserted, “Under GMCH, 1503 hospital bed are there and out of that we have 337 Oxygen beds and 336 ICU beds with pipe oxygen cylinders and jumbo cylinders. We are fully prepared and directions have also been given to the hospitals for any kinds of situations.”

“In last ten days COVID-19 cases have been rising in Guwahati Metro, Kamrup rural, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Hojai and Nagaon. A total of 832 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Kamrup Metro followed with 156 cases in Kamrup rural. Jorhat has also seen rise in Covid cases in last ten days with 105 Covid positive cases.” – he further added.

Since December 30, 2021, at least 60 Covid positive cases have been detected at the IIT-Guwahati, due to which the Assam Government has declared IIT Guwahati as a containment zone.

Its worthy to note that the two cases of Omicron variant have been detected in citizens, identified as – Rohan Das, a resident of Sonapur, who was detected in Shillong of Meghalaya, and another has been identified as – Mohammad Mahmud Hussain, a resident of Hojai, who returned from Saudi Arabia.