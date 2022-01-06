‘Bulli Bai App’ Case : Delhi Police Apprehends Key Conspirator From Assam

NET Web Desk

The key conspirator of controversial ‘Bulli Bai’ app, Neeraj Bishnoi, aged 21-years-old has been apprehended by the Delhi Police from the northeastern state of Assam.

A second year B.Tech student from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Bhopal, Neeraj is a resident of Digambar area in Assam’s Jorhat.

The police have also seized a device from his home on which the app was created. A total of four arrests have been made in the case so far, including – the prime accused 18-years-old Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal (21) was nabbed from Uttarakhand in the early hours of Wednesday in the case, while engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was held from Bengaluru on Monday.

Meanwhile, the controversial app was reportedly launched on January 1, 2022. Pictures of several Muslim women, including – journalists, social workers, students, renowned personalities, several Muslim women were uploaded on the app without their consent for a virtual auction, thereby triggering a massive outrage nationwide. It has been blocked by the hosting platform github following complaints of abusive and objectionable contents.